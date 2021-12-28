Father of two needs N1.5m to survive cheek cancer

For the family of Shorunke Adeola Waheed, these are not the best of times. The 36-year-old father of two who has been fighting a deteriorating cancer of the cheek has been struggling to remain alive.

A very sad Waheed, while narrating the extent of his challenge said he has been unable to take care of himself and his family, saying that he needs all the financial aid that he can get to survive his pressing challenge.

In a letter from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, to Marcelle Ruth Cancer and Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island, dated December 14, 2021, the Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, Dr. B. Olutoye Ogunnorin stated that Waheed is being managed “for…