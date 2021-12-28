Fayemi presents staff of office to new Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has presented staff of office to the new Obaleo of Erinmope Ekiti, Oba (Dr) Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi, charging the new monarch to work with his subjects for the development of the town.

The Governor enjoined the university don-turned traditional ruler to be accommodative, enduring, tolerant and diligent in his day-to-day administration of his domain while urging the subjects to rally round their monarch.

Performing the presentation of the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new monarch, the Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, also urged Oba Aniyi to be father to all.

The throne of the Obaleo of…