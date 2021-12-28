I support power shift to South ― Masari

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello has said he strongly supports shifting power to the southern part of the country.

The Governor said this will help consolidate the federation.

Masari made this assertion while speaking to journalists in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him, the constitution is made for all, “it’s made for us, not us for the constitution. Yes, the constitution did not say you must shift, so if you shift, have you violated the constitution?

“If you decide to elect a leader from any part of this country, have you violated the constitution?”

“I still believe that, in my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, as a principle, not as a law, until such a…