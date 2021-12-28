Itunu Babalola’s father rejects autopsy report, seeks FG support

Mr Emmanuel Babalola, father of late Itunu Babalola, a.k.a Bekky Paul, who was wrongfully jailed and died in Cote d’Ivoire prison, has rejected the autopsy report carried out on the body of his 24-year-old daughter.

The apparently worried father made his opinion known when he paid a thank-you visit on the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in her Lagos office.

He said the autopsy report which was written in French language did not reflect the true situation of the cause of death of Itunnu.

Babalola, who wept uncontrollably, said he got somebody who interpreted some aspects of it to him and expressed dissatisfaction with the…