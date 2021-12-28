Lassa Fever cases rise to 92, new deaths recorded in Bauchi, Ebonyi ― NCDC

The Nigeria toll for Lassa Fever from the beginning of 2021 has jumped to 92, with Bauchi and Ebonyi States recording new deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday in its latest situation report on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

According to NCDC, week 50, which covered December 13 to 19, revealed that three more deaths were reported in the week under review.

While Bauch reported two new fatalities, Ebonyi recorded a new death from the disease.

“Cumulatively from Week 1 to Week 50, 2021, 92 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 20.3 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7…