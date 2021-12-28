oAuGF uncovers N48.426bn extra-budgetary spending by Federal Ministry of Agric

The House of Representatives is expected to investigate the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development over extra-budgetary spending worth N48.426 billion.

The House on resumption from the Christmas and New Year recess expected to investigate the Ministry over the non-payment of eligible contractors despite the release of N98,961,267,652.50 in the 2018 Appropriation Act.

The details were contained in the audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) submitted to the House Committee on Public Accounts for further legislative action.

Paragraph 2906 (ii) of the Financial Regulations stipulates ‘…all procurement plans must be…