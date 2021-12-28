Osun to sustain quality, accessible health care initiatives ― Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said quality and affordable health care delivery remains one of his top priorities for the masses and promised to sustain Osun Health Insurance Scheme in the interest of the indigent residents.

Oyetola spoke during a community engagement programme organised by the State’s Engagement Centre, on Tuesday, in Onigangan town, Ayedire South Local Council Development Area of the state.

Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that huge investment had been made to revitalise the health sector and ensure restoration of healthy living among the people.

He said In a bid to provide…