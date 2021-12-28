Rising fuel price, a self-inflicted problem

FOR the underclass and remnants of the fast-disappearing middle class, 2022 may be just another new year and not a happy new year unless there is a rethink of the plan to raise the price of petrol to N340.00 per litre in Nigeria’s road-driven economy. For more than forty years, fuel price hikes have been sources of financial anguish for the vast majority of Nigerian citizens. The increase proposed to come into effect in 2022 will make the pump price of petrol more than 100 per cent higher than the present N162.50. Frequent increases in the prices of petroleum products have contributed in no small measure to the rapid decline in Nigeria’s economic fortune and largely…