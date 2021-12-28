Thugs disrupt Zamfara State PDP congress

Hours after the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress in Zamfara State, some political thugs attacked and vandalized the exercise.

The congress which was initially billed to kick off at the Zaitun Oil mill, behind State Pilgrim Board had to be suspended.

Malam Aminu Gyangyam, Principal Private Secretary to Zamfara state Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu alleged that supporters loyal to attack loyal to the state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun carried out the attack.

It was gathered that the thugs invaded the venue in the early hours of Monday and destroyed the voting materials, nomination forms, two vehicles belonging to party members,…