2021: A year without resolutions

Life! A hazy phenomenon; difficult to comprehend and make sense of. Life is not always fair to us humans. Even looking at it from the religious angle, there would be the fall from grace, the departure from paradise, and the attendant woes that mankind has faced since the days of creation. A scientific angle also tells of an unfair life — a big bang and the struggle for survival. Thus, those who could adapt became the most likely to survive, and by humans’ sheer intellect and ability to reason, they rose through the ranks to sit atop the table of evolved living things — the homo sapiens.

However, what has helped the human race goes beyond intellect and the ability to reason….