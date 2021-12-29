2021: Year of mistrust inside Buhari’s House

2021 is certainly not a year the power brokers in the All Progressives Congress (APC)will forget in a hurry. Despite the lull in the activities that will lead to the conduct of the convention where substantive national officers will emerge, chieftains with vested interest in 2023 general election are leaving nothing to chance. The National Working Committee (NWC) that will take over from the careraker committee is expected to conduct the Presidential Convention where the APC candidate for the next general elections will emerge.

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni has been silent on zoning…