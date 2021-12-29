Ahwotu of Urhoboland, Barovbe dies at 81

An educationist, economist, and Ahwotu of Urhoboland, Chief Johnson Barovbe, has passed. He was 81.

The demise of Barovbe, who was also the proprietor of the Westminster College Lagos, was announced on Monday.

An astute businessman, educationist, and philanthropist, Barovbe was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Urhobo Social Club, based in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and Deputy National Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed sadness over the demise of Chief Johnson Barovbe.

He described the late Chief Barovbe as an iconic figure in Urhobo land, saying his demise was a very…