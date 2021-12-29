Between the police and thieves

WRESTLING as a contest has been a major challenge in human life. Life itself from the beginning is a gamut of struggles. Life is a contest harbouring the need to strive, wriggle, box, wrestle and battle the vicissitudes associated with humanity. The moment life wants to steal and snuff off life from one’s being, then, the wrestling contest starts as we garner all arsenals available for protection. Our life, your life, and mine are predicated on the syndromes and alternation of “police and thieves in the streets”, crediting this title to Max Romeo in his reggae music of the mid-70s. I remember as if it were yesterday, during our childhood old days in Offa, Kwara State, our…