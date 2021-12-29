Book review: When the girl-child dies

A review of Titilope Adefunke Laniran’s ‘Save The Girls: The Tragic Truth About Female Genital Mutilation’ By Folorunsho Moshood

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) has been identified as the greatest act of brutality against girlhood, womanhood and motherhood. It kills the spirit in the soul of the feminine gender because of the excruciating pain, physical torture, psychological trauma and complications arising from it. One of the reasons put forward to justify FGM by its practitioners is that it curbs promiscuity in girls and infidelity in women. FGM is the cutting of the external tip of the clitoris, which may create a hole in the vagina, leading to many health consequences.

