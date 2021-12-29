Buhari assures manufacturers of improved forex supply for importation

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) that the federal government will take appropriate measures to improve access to foreign exchange for importation of raw materials and machines that are not available locally.

He made the promise Wednesday during an advocacy visit of the leadership of MAN to him at the presidential bill, Abuja.

The promise followed the request by the association to make the manufacturing sector to contribute more to the Nigerian economy.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president told the Mansur Ahmed-led executives of MAN that the relevant…