COVID-19 vaccination: Delta govt expresses worry over low turnout

Delta State government has noted that some people of influence had added sentiments to the issue of COVID-19 vaccination which has created doubts and hesitancy in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, this attitude was responsible for the low number of people showing up for vaccination across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba, Dr. Ononye advocated a holistic approach of critical stakeholders in stemming the spread of the pandemic through sensitising of the populace on the need to be vaccinated and strictly adhere to all protocols against the virus in the state.

He said that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and taking themwas good…