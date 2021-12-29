Desmond Tutu was a soldier who fought for social justice, human rights ― ITUC-Africa

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), has described the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as the fallen of a gallant soldier who relentlessly fought for social justice, human rights, freedom, peace and security for all.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja from its headquarters in Lome, Togo, and signed by its General Secretary, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, ITUC-African said; “Archbishop Tutu’s death represents another loss in the passing of the generation of gallant soldiers who relentlessly fought for social justice, human rights, freedom, peace and security for all. Tutu pitched his rebukes against social…