Fire razes shops, residential building, properties in Ebonyi

Over seven shops, residential building and properties worth millions of Naira were on Monday razed down by fire at Aliugbala-eze street, Eze and Bros Junction, mile 50 Layout Abakaliki

According to one of the victims who is a police officer, Inspector Calistus Akogu, said he lost all his documents and other valuables to the fire.

“I was in the office when my wife called about the fire, but before I could get here, all my property had already been damaged.

“All I have, except my children and wife, is the cloth on me; that’s all,” Akaogu said.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Ebonyi Command, Yakubu Zekeri, said that no life was…