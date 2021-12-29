Gunmen contact family of abducted Plateau traditional ruler, demand N50m

Kidnappers who abducted the paramount ruler of Gindiri, HRH Charles Mato Dakota, are demanding N50 million ransom for his release.

It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising the Mangu local government area of Plateau State kidnapped the paramount ruler on Sunday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The gunmen stormed the palace at precisely 12:45 am, overpowered the local security guards before gaining access to the inner building in the palace where the traditional ruler was abducted at about 1:00 am.

According to the source who is one of the chiefs in the palace, the gunmen made an incursion into the community without being noticed, adding that…