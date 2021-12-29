Knowledge, society and artificial intelligence in the media

All human actions are based on anticipated futures. We cannot know the future because it does not exist yet, but we can use our current knowledge to imagine the future and make them happen. The better we understand the present and the history that has created it, the better we can understand the possibilities of the future. To appreciate the opportunities and challenges that artificial intelligence (AI) creates, we need both a good understanding of what AI is today and what the future may bring when AI is widely used in society. AI can enable new ways of learning, teaching, and education, and it may also change society in ways that pose new challenges for educational institutions….