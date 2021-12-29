LAUTECH gets largest chunk as Oyo budgets N18.1bn for tertiary institutions

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, got the largest chunk of a total of N18,117,000,421 budgeted for the running of tertiary institutions in Oyo State for the 2022 fiscal year.

An analysis of the 2022 appropriation bill of N294.7billion signed into law by Governor Seyi Makinde on December 22 showed that the combined recurrent and capital expenditure of LAUTECH totals N6,154,000,000.

The 2022 expenditure of The Polytechnic, Ibadan of N3,366,736,410 is next highest to that of LAUTECH.

Further analysis shows that the sum of N3,329,888,262 was allocated to Emmanuel Alayande College of Education,

Oyo, while the sum of N1,367,984,551 is allotted to the Oyo…