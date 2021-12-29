Methodist Church provides relief materials to widows, less privileged in Kaduna

Irked by the killings, Kidnapping witnessed in Kaduna State, the Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche has yielded to the cry of its members in Kaduna state who are mostly affected by insecurity by providing relief materials to them.

Dr Uche and Founder of Mission to Humanity, who is also an official of the church, Dr John Aze denoted Food items which include: Rice, Indomie, and also some cash to widows and the less priviledged in the State affected by the monsters.

Presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Prelate, the regional director of Evangelist and the Discipleship for the Methodist Church, Dr. John Aze said, they see…