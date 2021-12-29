Ogun Assembly passes N350.7bn 2022 appropriation bill

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the N350.735 billion appropriation bill for Governor Dapo Abiodun to sign it into law.

The bill titled: H.B. No. 075/OG/2021- The year 2022 Appropriation of the sum of N172,997,382,275.21k for recurrent expenditure, including the sum of N19, 212,802, 457,91k for servicing of (pension and gratuities, and N177,737, 767,464.36k for capital expenditure for service of the state government for the financial year ending 31st December 2022.

The passage of the Bill was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Hon. Olakunle Sobunkanla, who thereafter moved the…