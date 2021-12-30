Alleged irregular contract: Senate to investigate NPA

The Senate has commenced investigation into alleged irregularities in the award of contract by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The contract which was awarded in March 2012 with 14 months completion period, was to mitigate shore erosion at Akipelai, Ayakoro and Otuoke in Bayelsa State.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee was however peeved that about N4.2bn had been paid which represents 56.61 per cent of the contract sum to the contractor while the level of work fell short of the sum disbursed.

The Senate Committee led by Senator Matthew Urhoghide upheld the 2017 Auditor General’s report which discovered that contractor was paid more than the work executed by N344…