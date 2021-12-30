APM Terminals investment in Apapa hits N180bn

NIGERIA’S largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has invested $438 million (about N180 billion) in the upgrade of its facility, acquisition of modern cargo handling equipment and support of seamless service since it won the concession of the terminal in 2006. The investment is the highest by any port terminal operator in Nigeria.

The Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the terminal is on an exciting journey of a major transformation to deliver greater, sustainable benefits to the Nigerian economy and society.

Aside from the investment in equipment and facility upgrades, APM Terminals Apapa is also investing substantially into the continuous…