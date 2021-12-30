Archbishop Tutu acted as potent voice against apartheid system, says CAN

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the government and the people of South Africa on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said Tutu was a South African Anglican archbishopp and theologian known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.

“We thank God for a life well spent by His great servant who used every given opportunity to speak a potent voice against the defunct apartheid system of racial segregation and white minority rule in South Africa.

