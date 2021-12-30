Asido Foundation set to treat, rid Nigerian streets of mentally-ill persons

Asido Foundation, a not-for-profit Mental Health Advocacy organisation say, it is embarking on providing treatment and rehabilitation for at least two homeless persons with mental illness every quarter as part of its effort to give them hope.

Founder, Asido Foundation, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik said under the project tagged Project Hope 2 by 2 by 2, a minimum of N2 million is to be raised over a period of two months to cover the treatment and rehabilitation for the period of their admission to either a teaching or state psychiatry hospital for about two months.

Abdulmalik said although having individuals with mental illness roam the streets has become a feature in Nigeria, it is still…