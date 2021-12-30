Cross River Assembly increases 2022 budget size to correct shortfalls

The Cross River State House of Assembly has approved the increase of the 2022 budget from the previously announced N276,279,960,667,35 billion as presented by Governor Ben Ayade to N354,505,535,313,25 billion naira.

Speaking in Calabar on the reasons for the increase, the Speaker of the Assembly, Eteng Williams said, “finally, it was discovered that the initial provision of N14 billion was not enough for debt servicing and debt refinancing, additional N20 billion has therefore been used to augment this provision.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Sunday Achunekang, while reading the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the…