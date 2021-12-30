Environmental protection: FG approves new policy on national biosecurity

THE Federal Government (FG) has approved a new National Biosecurity Policy meant to protect the country’s environment, human health and socio-economic development.

In a statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Environment, Mr Saghir el Mohammed, the policy shows that the Federal Government is taking practical steps in its commitment to protect the environment.

Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, stated that the approval was given at the special session of the Federal Executive Council meeting a day before Christmas.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved the National Biosecurity Policy and action plan 2022 to 2026.

“This is to ensure…