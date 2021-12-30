FG should avoid adding to the burden of common man in 2022 ― Archbishop

The Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Reverend Bamisebi Olumakaiye has told the Federal Government to avoid adding to the burden of the common man in 2022.

Bamisebi stated that Nigerians hope for better governance, maximum security, revamped the economy in the coming year.

He made this known to Tribune Online while giving his New Year Message to Nigerians on Wednesday evening in Lagos.

Olumakaiye noted that hope would arise in Nigeria as the government shows the right mindset and readiness to deal with fundamental challenges of the nation in the area of security, economic and national unity.

“The government of the day must do all to avoid adding to the burden of…