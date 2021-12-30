Investors earn N3bn as equities market goes bullish

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) geared towards positive year-end as a positive performance was recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) notched a basis point gain to close at 41,813.27 basis points as investors’ interest in Zenith Bank and Access Bank boost market performance amid sell-offs of Dangote Sugar.

The bullish trade brought the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the ASI to stand at -3.32 per cent and 3.83 per cent respectively.

The outing thus pegged the Equities Market Capitalisation at N21.825 trillion as investors gained three billion naira in the session.

Market breadth also closed in favour of the bulls with 21 counters in…