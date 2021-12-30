NECO set to make its examinations compulsory in all schools

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has commenced a nationwide advocacy as part of plans to make its examinations compulsory in schools across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The national examination body riding on the crest of the recent approval by the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, for the NECO examination to be compulsory in his state, has begun to approach other state governors with similar requests.

A statement by the head of Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, in Abuja, said it had secured the approval of the Cross River State government to make all public examinations conducted by NECO…