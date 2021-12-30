Nigeria’s aviation sector still in limbo

The next 24 hours will announce the coming of a new year, 2022 precisely with the whole world bidding bye to 2021.

Nigeria’s aviation sector, like other sectors of the economy, will definitely not forget the outgoing year in a hurry in view of the myriad of challenges that rocked the entire system.

The challenges, ranging from economic hardship to insecurity, finally aggravated by the Coronavirus pandemic which started since 2020 and continued till the outgoing year, really caused a deep devastation to air travels not only in the country but across the world.

Many airlines around the world were forced to close business with few in existence sacking more than half of their…