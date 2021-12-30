Only zoning will guarantee unity, peaceful election in Ebonyi ― Egwu

Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the Senate and first civilian governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, has noted that only zoning in the state will guarantee peaceful election in the 2023 general elections.

Egwu, who is a former Minister of Education stated this in his country home, Umuebe, Ohaukwu local government area of the state during a Christmas party he organized for members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from his senatorial district.

He then maintained that PDP is anchored on justice and fairness and appealed to members to follow an already existing procedure to enable each group to know its turn.

He added that any deviation from the usually zoning…