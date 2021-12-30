SAHCO wins Ground handling Company of The Year, best passenger support service company awards

SAHCO has won Aviation Ground Handling Company of the year award 2021.

The award was presented to SAHCO by Air Transport Quarterly Magazine in recognition of SAHCO’s consistent quality service deliveries to her numerous clients.

Speaking during the award presentation, Editor in Chief of Air Transport Quarterly, Supo Atobatele praised SAHCO for constituency in ensuring topnotch services to clients by investing in modern GSE and always rendering services that are of international standards.

While accepting the award, Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Basil Agboarumi restated the company’s commitment to always delivering quality services even in the face of challenges just as he…