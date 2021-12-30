South-East should be considered for president in 2023 because they are more knowledgeable than other areas, says Abia gov

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday said the South-East should be considered for the 2023 presidency of Nigeria because they are more knowledgeable about the country than other areas.

Fielding questions from correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he affirmed that Igbo are pan-Nigerians who live and invest everywhere in the country.

However, he noted that the issue of Igbo presidency in 2023 cannot be a matter of right but something that should be achieved through negotiations and conversations.

While distancing himself from the 2023 presidential race, Governor Ikpeazu said that political parties must consider…