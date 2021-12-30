‘Universal health coverage only possible with thriving retail pharmacy shops’

Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Pharmacy, Mr Taofik Odukoya, says ensuring universal access to health is only attainable when retail pharmacy shops in Nigeria thrive and can provide all day long services and quality medicines.

Mr Odukoya, who spoke at the opening of Vanguard Pharmacy, a one-stop-shop for pharmacy, veterinary and supermarket in Ibadan, said access to quality medicines at different hours of the day is actually a big challenge, even in major cities in Nigeria and a gap that retail pharmacy shops must fill to boost healthcare services.

He said: “What happens to people that need access to healthcare late at night and at very early hours in the morning? So, for the…