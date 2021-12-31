2021 in perspective – Tribune Online

For a motley of reasons, 2021 would go down as one of the darkest years in Nigeria’s history. Except for a few intermittent instances of pleasurable news, the canvas of the overall realities was one long nightmarish stretch of tragedy, misfortune and melancholy. Both in the dusty domains of the North and the cold corridors of the South, security was at an all-time low. Food production slumped. The purchasing power of the naira was pummeled severally by a mounting inflation which refused to ease; unemployment soared thereby leading to an economic downturn never witnessed in a long while. Yet, 2021 was the year many had assumed would provide a speedy recovery from the previous…