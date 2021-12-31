Amotekun rescues 12 passengers, recovers N50m worth good on Akure-Ilesha road

About 12 passengers abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed kidnappers have been rescued by men of the joint Patrol team of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) known as Amotekun Corps while goods worth N50m were recovered along Akure-Ilesha road.

The victims who include the driver of the bus, his conductor and ten other passengers were travelling to Kaduna State, when the hoodlums stopped them along the highway and whisked them into the bush.

It was gathered that the men seized and took away the goods from the passengers while the bus driver and his conductor escaped from the scene to hide in the bush.

He, however, said men of the security outfit who were attracted by…