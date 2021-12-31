Andy Uba commends Obiano on Anambra Airport project

Senator Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the just concluded Anambra 2021 governorship election, has commended the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano for providing the state with a functional airport at Umueri, Anambra East Council Area of the state.

The Senator stressed the need for everyone to be committed to the development of Anambra State irrespective of differences in political party affiliation.

Uba who made the statement after landing at the airport said that the facility has added to the advancement of the state’s infrastructural development quest.

”The airport is here with us and I like what I witnessed today. It is an additional…