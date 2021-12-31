FG extends NIN-SIM verification to March 31, 2022

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has announced the approval of the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022.

As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued 71 million NINs with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head, Corporate Communications of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke.

The…