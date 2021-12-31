It’s a miracle Nigerians survived 2021 under Buhari, APC, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that surviving the year 2021 by Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was a miracle.

The main opposition party gave this position in its New Year message issued Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary where it also rejoiced with citizens on the dawning of the new year.

While urging them to use the occasion to rekindle the virtues of love, unity, social justice as well as the quest for good governance in our country, the PDP stated that “surviving the year 2021 under the repressive, treasury-looting, completely rudderless and lying All Progressives…