Kaduna govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after minors were allegedly defiled, impregnated

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA), on Friday, shut two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over alleged defilement of six-year-old girl and a 12- year-old girl that was allegedly impregnated.

One of the schools, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located in Rigasa, was closed over an alleged defilement of a six-year-old girl in the school premises.

The other Islamiyah school, located at Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia Local Government Area, was also shut following an alleged impregnating of a 12-year-old girl by a 50-year-old teacher at the school.

The Overseer of the KSSQA, Mr Idris Aliyu, who shut the Islamiya school in Rigasa,…