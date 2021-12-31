Niger Muslim scholars pray against insecurity

SOME Islamic scholars in Niger State have offered special prayers for an end to the security challenges bedevilling the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

The leader of the scholars who converged on Minna, the state capital, for the prayer session, Malam Muhammad Adam Bosso, noted that the move was in compliance with a call by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for fervent prayers in view of the country’s troubling security situation.

Adam Bosso explained that the situation required everybody to support efforts by well-meaning Nigerians to end the ongoing killings and kidnappings across the country.

In a remark, Alhaji Usman Ayuba Katako of…