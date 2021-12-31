Odudu Otu: ‘From wild card’ To Gulder Ultimate Search winner

If you ask most viewers who have been following this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search: Age of Craftsmanship, they would likely say Odudu Otu cut an unassuming figure at the beginning until the later part of the show. He did not have the puzzle-solving skills of Damola or the tact of Damilola. In fact, he seemed to just always do enough not to be evicted while staying in the shadow. It wasn’t until he won the 14th task that many began to notice him.

But Odudu’s story in Gulder Ultimate Search did not begin from there. Some would say he got in on a stroke of luck as he came into the jungle as a wild card.

