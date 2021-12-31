Over 3,000 inmates still at large ― Correctional Service

THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that security agencies are still on the trial of over 3,000 inmates who escaped from various custodial centres across the country in the wake of attacks by hoodlums in the outgoing year, 2021.

The Service has also revealed that a total of 68,901 inmates are locked behind bars nationwide with about 71 per cent of this figure awaiting trial.

Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr Francis Enobore, made this known on Friday at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja,

Enobore, said rearresting the escapee inmates was an ongoing process, adding that so many of the escaped inmates returned on their own, some were recaptured,…