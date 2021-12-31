Recording artistes provide most of the content that praise ministers rely on —Big Bolaji

Bolaji Olanrewaju is a music minister who has been around for a long time. His ‘Turn it up’ gospel concert is one that has become a rave around the South-West of Nigeria. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE recently about the future of the concert, challenges within the gospel music industry, among others.

Turn it Up’ this year was, according to you, a special one. Why?

Every edition has been amazing but this last one was the eleventh edition which signifies the beginning of another decade for the ‘Turn it up’ family. That made it extra special.

Would you say that the event has fulfilled your initial plan for it?

Yes. I would say it has, although not fully. However, it’s…