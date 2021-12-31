Troops arrest 567 criminals in S’South in 2021 —DHQ

THE Military High Command on Thursday said troops of the Joint Task Force in the South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), in the outgoing year, recorded remarkable successes with the arrest of 567 suspects in connection with various crimes in the region.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, while giving an update on operational activities of the OPDS from January to December.

Onyeuko explained that the OPDS conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations within its area of operations, spanning the entire Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, as well as the southern…