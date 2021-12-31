World’s population grew by 74 million in 2021, it’s now 7.8 billion, report says

The world’s population increased by 74 million people to a total of 7.8 billion in 2021, according to the US census bureau, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Friday.

China remains the world’s most-populous country with 1.4 billion people, though it is only narrowly ahead of India on 1.38 billion which is set to overtake it by 2025.

The US is third with 332 million, followed by Indonesia on 275 million and Pakistan on 238 million.

Figures for 2021 mean the global rate of growth is 0.9 per cent, lower than the 0.96 per cent forecast and coming against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic.

While the global populations are still rising overall, the rate of increase has been falling…