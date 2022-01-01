2022: Kogi speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive on nation building

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon (Prince) Matthew Kolawole has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and be steadfast in their prayers for the country at all times.

In his New Year message contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi, the Speaker noted that the year 2021 had gone into history with all its challenges and prayed for a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year for Kogites in particular and Nigerians in general.

The Speaker who is also the National Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria predicted a bright future for the state in the New Year and expressed gratitude to all Kogites for their…